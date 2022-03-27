BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,980.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,980 ($52.40) and last traded at GBX 3,960 ($52.13), with a volume of 17553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,920 ($51.61).
The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 6.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,800.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,721.82.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
