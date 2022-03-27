BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE BGSF opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.33. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in BGSF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BGSF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

