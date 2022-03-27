Berenberg Bank Lowers JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($30.33) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JDE Peet’s currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $30.05.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.92. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $40.59.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

