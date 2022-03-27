BENQI Market Cap Achieves $19.68 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One BENQI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0604 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BENQI has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $18.59 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.50 or 0.07010235 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.16 or 1.00037733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043550 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.