Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Benesse stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. Benesse has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $25.24.

Get Benesse alerts:

Benesse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.