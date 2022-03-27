Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

