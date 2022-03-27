Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Receives $277.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $277.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.67. 722,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,390. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.50.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDX. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

