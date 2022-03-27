Beazley’s (BEZ) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 600 ($7.90) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 531 ($6.99) target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 610 ($8.03) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.10) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 495.67 ($6.53).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 413.30 ($5.44) on Thursday. Beazley has a one year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.84) and a one year high of GBX 516.20 ($6.80). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 456.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 429.05. The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $8.20. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 4,841 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 414 ($5.45), for a total value of £20,041.74 ($26,384.60). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 6,607 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £31,911.81 ($42,011.33). Insiders sold 14,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,559 over the last quarter.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

