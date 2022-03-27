BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.14

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 68202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

