Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 1,792.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BASA stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. Basanite has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.67.
Basanite Company Profile (Get Rating)
