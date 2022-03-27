Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $116,788.00

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $116,788.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00047511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,181.48 or 0.07080821 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,910.49 or 0.99954357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

