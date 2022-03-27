Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.14. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $109.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.