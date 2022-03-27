Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the February 28th total of 7,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after buying an additional 171,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0571 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 7.84%.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

