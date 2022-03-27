Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Oddo Bhf

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €0.73 ($0.80) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.10) to €0.90 ($0.99) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.78.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.