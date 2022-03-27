Ballew Advisors Inc Invests $1.09 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,163 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.8% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 289.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,999 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $555.71 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $344.10 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

