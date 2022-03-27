Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Shares Up 1.7%

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. 560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

