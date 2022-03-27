Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.68. 1,154,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,010,462. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (Get Rating)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.