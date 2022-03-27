Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $538.93. 447,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,826. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $515.60 and a 200-day moving average of $587.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

