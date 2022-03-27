Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 68.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.70. 357,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,761. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $2,039,243.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.