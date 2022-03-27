Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,410,000 after buying an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,752,000 after buying an additional 357,886 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,687,000 after buying an additional 502,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

LLY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.02. 2,399,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $295.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,418 shares of company stock worth $187,291,859 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

