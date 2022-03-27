BaaSid Tops One Day Trading Volume of $393,734.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, BaaSid has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $393,734.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00036185 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.62 or 0.00112946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

