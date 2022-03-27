B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,438,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of B2Digital stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

