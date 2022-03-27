Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the February 28th total of 51,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 406,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,153,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 2,153,118 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,347,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AYLA. Maxim Group began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

AYLA opened at $4.11 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.