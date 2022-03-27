AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY opened at $28.39 on Thursday. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

