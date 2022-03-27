Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.0% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $679.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $756.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,191.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.02 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.45.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

