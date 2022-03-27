Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $465.86 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.71 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.