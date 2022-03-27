Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

