Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,058 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,415 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.05. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $397.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,028,635 shares of company stock worth $279,749,005 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

