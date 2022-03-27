AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. AvePoint has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

