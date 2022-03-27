Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Down to $30.57

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $29.27. Autohome shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 3,464 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autohome by 799.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 493,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,141,000 after purchasing an additional 438,300 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 59,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

