Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34,756 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $212.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.91. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.29 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

