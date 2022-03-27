AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,423 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.84. 31,578,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

