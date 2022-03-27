AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 171,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 31,578,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894,340. The stock has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

