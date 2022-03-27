Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Set at C$15.50 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$15.50 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.47 to C$14.44 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.24. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$12.90 and a one year high of C$15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.57 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.86, a quick ratio of 77.63 and a current ratio of 79.18.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.