Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $11.96.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
