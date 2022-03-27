Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

