Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $115.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atmos Energy traded as high as $116.92 and last traded at $116.87, with a volume of 9954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.67.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after acquiring an additional 987,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.