Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 975 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 541,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 137,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 582.9% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 53,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $352.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.