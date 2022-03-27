Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.09.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $513.03 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $360.55 and a 1 year high of $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $482.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

