Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aspen Investment Management Inc cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 3,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $113.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average is $187.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

