Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after acquiring an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

