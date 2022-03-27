Aspen Investment Management Inc Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 25,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $73.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $159.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

