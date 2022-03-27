Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $7.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 193.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Group stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 583,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,699. Aspen Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

