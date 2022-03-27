ASOS (LON:ASC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.53).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 1,554 ($20.46) on Friday. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,502 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,924 ($77.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,939.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,380.32.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.02), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,843,972.14).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

