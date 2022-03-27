Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $115.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.24 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $707.27 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

ASAN traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,531,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $35,855,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $955,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,373,000 after buying an additional 335,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after buying an additional 67,878 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.