Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

ARKR stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. CM Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

