Ark Price Up 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Ark has a market capitalization of $146.50 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 87.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 135,993,423 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.