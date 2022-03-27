ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 19,949,965 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,180,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,949,965 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks comprises approximately 1.1% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.90% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $358,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of DNA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 25,959,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,773,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

