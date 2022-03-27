Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Insider Paul Lloyd Sells 30,000,000 Shares

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Rating) insider Paul Lloyd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$3,600,000.00 ($2,666,666.67).
Arizona Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arizona Lithium Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for lithium, gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company focuses on the Big Sandy lithium project located in Arizona; and the Lordsburg lithium project situated in New Mexico; the Devil's Canyon gold-copper project located in Nevada; the Lone Pine gold project situated in Idaho; and the Western Desert goldÂ-copper project located in Utah.
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.