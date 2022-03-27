Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $419.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

