Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 215.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 76,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

